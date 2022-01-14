Academic Achiever of the Week: Natalie Miller

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Our academic achiever of the week has big dreams. She plans on pursuing a career in the medical field.

“I’m looking towards becoming a pediatrician or becoming a nurse I haven’t really decided, maybe an anesthesiologist or dermatologist. Just something in the medical field nursing related,” said Miller.

She says that in order to pursue those dreams she has to set her mindset now to carry her through college and further.

“Just my passion for things like I really want to be in the medical fields. And I want to get into a really nice medical school so working hard throughout high school is really important for me,” Miller said.

Natalie added that without her friends, family and teachers she wouldn’t be able to create the great high school memories she did.

“My favorite memory of senior year is probably going to states for marching band finals. It was the first tie in 21 years and it was really great to be a part of that,” said Miller.

Natalie currently holds a 4.335 GPA and is looking at Ohio State University and Ohio University to further her education

