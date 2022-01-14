Advertisement

Belpre mayor advises residents to be mindful when snowstorm comes

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The city of Belpre is already getting ready for the impending snowstorm this weekend.

Belpre mayor, Mike Lorentz says that the snow trucks are ready and that salt bins are full. And there will be prep work the day before the snowstorm.

The city of Belpre will be following what the Washington County Sheriff will advise for the public to do.

Lorentz advises that if you don’t have to be out, then don’t go out.

“We’ve seen some pretty big snows in the past. And we seem to be able to manage it so I’m really not worried about that. A lot of it’s on us. You have to use some common sense. If you don’t need to be out driving around, don’t,” says Lorentz.

Lorentz also wants residents to move cars out of the roads for the sake of plow trucks going through neighborhoods.

And to be mindful of law enforcement and emergency vehicles as well.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick
Suspect in Memorial Day Weekend murder indicted
Semi-truck and car collide along highway
Crash shuts down I-77 South
Suspects sought in attempted catalytic converter theft.
Police looking for suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
After testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, Governor, Jim Justice is starting to feel...
W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice health update

Latest News

Scene from Jan. 6 snow
Wood County Emergency Services on snow preparedness
Highmark will cover costs of over-the-counter COVID tests
Highmark will cover costs of over-the-counter COVID tests
ODOT truck being filled with salt to combat any snowy roads
Ohio Department of Transportation crews asking people to avoid driving Sunday night if possible due to snow
What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/14/22