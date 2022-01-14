Belpre mayor advises residents to be mindful when snowstorm comes

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The city of Belpre is already getting ready for the impending snowstorm this weekend.

Belpre mayor, Mike Lorentz says that the snow trucks are ready and that salt bins are full. And there will be prep work the day before the snowstorm.

The city of Belpre will be following what the Washington County Sheriff will advise for the public to do.

Lorentz advises that if you don’t have to be out, then don’t go out.

“We’ve seen some pretty big snows in the past. And we seem to be able to manage it so I’m really not worried about that. A lot of it’s on us. You have to use some common sense. If you don’t need to be out driving around, don’t,” says Lorentz.

Lorentz also wants residents to move cars out of the roads for the sake of plow trucks going through neighborhoods.

And to be mindful of law enforcement and emergency vehicles as well.

