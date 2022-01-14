Advertisement

Biden to hold news conference next Wednesday

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

The news conference comes as Biden is attempting to salvage his voting rights initiative and economic agenda, both of which lack the votes to move forward in the evenly-split Senate. His administration is confronting a pandemic that has continued despite the majority of adults being vaccinated and high inflation that has eroded public support for the president.

Biden has held just nine news conferences so far during his first year, substantially fewer than his past five predecessors. He’s done just 22 interviews. However, there have been at least 216 informal sessions where he answered questions after giving remarks or while traveling and walking past a waiting group of reporters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick
Suspect in Memorial Day Weekend murder indicted
Semi-truck and car collide along highway
Crash shuts down I-77 South
Suspects sought in attempted catalytic converter theft.
Police looking for suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
After testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, Governor, Jim Justice is starting to feel...
W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice health update

Latest News

I-77 Crash
Wake Up MOV, Crash shuts down I-77 South, 1/14/22
What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/14/22
FILE - Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in...
Biden discusses administration’s program to fix 15,000 bridges
John Kirby, the Pentagon Press Secretary, discusses Russia's actions in regard to Ukraine. The...
Pentagon: Russia planning false-flag operation to justify Ukraine invasion
The 4-3 decision Friday returns the process to the powerful Ohio Redistricting Commission,...
Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-drawn congressional map