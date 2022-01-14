Common winter weather vehicle issues and how to prevent them

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The days are getting colder and snow is on its way. It’s a perfect recipe for car troubles. WTAP spoke with a local mechanic about how you can prepare your car.

Tony Alicia of Cornerstone Auto Service says the three most common winter car issues he sees involve the battery, tires, and coolant system. These issues tend to stem from a lack of upkeep. Tires can get slippery on the snow, the coolant system can freeze, and batteries can make it difficult to start your car on cold mornings.

Alicia suggests getting your tires rotated every 15,000 to 20,000 miles, your coolant system checked every three to four years or around 45,000 miles, and getting your battery tested.

Having an emergency kit helps too..

“Have a blanket, have some food that you can have in a small kit in the back of the trunk for your vehicle you know for safety in case you get stuck, flashlight is a critical one to have, jumper pack if you can get one, and jumper wires in case, you know, in case your battery goes or in case you need to help somebody in need….,” Alicia said.

Another helpful tool to add to that kit is a battery radio. You can also get a winter inspection done at a repair shop.

Other precautions Alicia suggests are listed below...

Check to make sure wipers work well

Use de-icer windshield washer fluid

Check tire pressure

Get vehicle checked for basic wear and tear

Make sure heater and defroster work well

Check brakes

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.