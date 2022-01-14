Crash shuts down I-77 South

Wood County, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash between a semi-truck and a car shut down I-77 South for nearly an hour early Friday morning.

The Wood County 911 Center received the call for the crash, which occurred at mile marker 176.8, at 12:11 a.m., and the scene was cleared by 1:08.

Dispatch added that no injuries were reported at the scene, and that the Wood County Sheriff and Eastwood Volunteer Fire Departments both responded.

