Crash shuts down I-77 South

Semi-truck and car collide along highway
Semi-truck and car collide along highway(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wood County, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash between a semi-truck and a car shut down I-77 South for nearly an hour early Friday morning.

The Wood County 911 Center received the call for the crash, which occurred at mile marker 176.8, at 12:11 a.m., and the scene was cleared by 1:08.

Dispatch added that no injuries were reported at the scene, and that the Wood County Sheriff and Eastwood Volunteer Fire Departments both responded.

