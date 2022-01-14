GOP Ohio congressional delegation wants chip law funded

COUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - GOP members of the Ohio congressional delegation have asked House and Senate leaders to fully fund a law meant to address a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

Chip shortages fueled by shutdowns during the pandemic have interrupted the production of new vehicles and electronic devices for more than a year.

The letter sent Friday urges top Congressional leaders to fully fund the $2 billion CHIPS for America Act.

The request comes as multiple media reports say Intel Corp. intends to build a massive computer-chip factory near Columbus, the latest semiconductor company to announce expansion plans in the U.S.

