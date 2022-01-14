Advertisement

GOP Ohio congressional delegation wants chip law funded

GOP members of the Ohio congressional delegation have asked House and Senate leaders to fully...
GOP members of the Ohio congressional delegation have asked House and Senate leaders to fully fund a law meant to address a global shortage of semiconductor chips.(KLTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - GOP members of the Ohio congressional delegation have asked House and Senate leaders to fully fund a law meant to address a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

Chip shortages fueled by shutdowns during the pandemic have interrupted the production of new vehicles and electronic devices for more than a year.

The letter sent Friday urges top Congressional leaders to fully fund the $2 billion CHIPS for America Act.

The request comes as multiple media reports say Intel Corp. intends to build a massive computer-chip factory near Columbus, the latest semiconductor company to announce expansion plans in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick
Suspect in Memorial Day Weekend murder indicted
Semi-truck and car collide along highway
Crash shuts down I-77 South
Suspects sought in attempted catalytic converter theft.
Police looking for suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
After testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, Governor, Jim Justice is starting to feel...
W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice health update

Latest News

I-77 Crash
Wake Up MOV, Crash shuts down I-77 South, 1/14/22
What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/14/22
The 4-3 decision Friday returns the process to the powerful Ohio Redistricting Commission,...
Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-drawn congressional map
With a potential snow storm heading to the MOV this weekend, meteorologist, Hannah Stutler,...
Weekend weather forecast