Highmark will cover costs of over-the-counter COVID tests

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new federal mandate will make it so that people will be covered when they get their over-the-counter covid tests as of January 15.

With this mandate in place, Highmark will be one of many insurance providers involved with this.

As they will cover the costs for their employees and the people they cover.

This mandate is currently for individual use through commercial insurance and will make it so that people can purchase up to eight tests per month.

“For all commercially insured members, there is a limit on what people have coverage for, so it’s up to 8 tests per person per month. and these tests really. It’s really important for people to understand that the tests are meant for individual use, so the coverage is not for an employer mandate. Say something like your employer needing you to take a test and show up negative in order to come to work. You know that is not covered as part of this,” says Highmark provided contracting vice president, Bob Wanovich.

Officials with Highmark say that this will cover roughly six million people that they cover.

People under their insurance will need to submit a form through Highmark to get this covered.

This will not impact Medicare or Medicaid.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.