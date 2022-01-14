Advertisement

Judge to no longer handle criminal cases after sexual assault conviction reversal

Judge Robert Adrian heads a recent case.
Judge Robert Adrian heads a recent case.(WGEM)
By Jason Lewton
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - Chief Judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit Frank McCartney filed an administrative order with the Adams County Circuit removing embattled Judge Robert Adrian from handling criminal cases.

The order reassigns Adrian to hear small claims, probate, civil cases and other legal matters, WGEM reported.

This comes after several days of controversy following Adrian’s reversal of his own conviction of an 18-year-old man who had been charged with criminal sexual assault.

Drew S. Clinton had faced charges for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

During a bench trial in October, Adrian convicted Clinton of one count of the three counts he had faced.

At a sentencing last week, however, Adrian reversed himself following a pair of motions by Clinton’s attorney, saying that a mandatory minimum sentence imposed by state statute would be inappropriate.

According to transcripts from the hearing, Adrian said that the time Clinton had served in the Adams County Jail was enough.

“For what happened in this case, that is plenty of punishment,” Adrian said.

During the hearing, Adrian also had harsh criticism for parents at the party where the alleged assault happened, lambasting them for letting minors drink and swim in the pool in only their underwear.

Copyright 2022 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick
Suspect in Memorial Day Weekend murder indicted
Suspects sought in attempted catalytic converter theft.
Police looking for suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
Semi-truck and car collide along highway
Crash shuts down I-77 South
Joshua Eugene Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Joshua Eugene

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/14/22
I-77 Crash
Wake Up MOV, Crash shuts down I-77 South, 1/14/22
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating...
Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors
FILE - Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021,...
US to allow teen semi drivers in test apprenticeship program
Congress and the healthcare industry want to break down barriers for minorities in medical school
Congress and the healthcare industry want to break down barriers for minorities in medical school