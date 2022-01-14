Advertisement

Local Piggly Wiggly sees low stock due to upcoming snow storm

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The M.O.V is expecting a lot of snow this weekend and people are stocking up at their local grocery stores.

The impact is seen by the Piggly Wiggly but also the customers.

They actually had two things that I wanted. Some of the other grocery stores in Parkersburg and Belpre there shelves are just bare,” said a local shopper.

Some other customers said they weren’t satisfied with having to travel to multiple stores to get simple groceries such as milk, bread and eggs.

The expectation has caused grocery stores shelves to become bare and picked over.

Piggly Wiggly says they don’t expect this stock problem to continue long term and they believe the shortage is due to the upcoming storm.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

