Advertisement

Obituary: Howell, Mark

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Mark Howell Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mark Howell, 57, of Grantsville, WV died on December 24, 2021. He was born on July 29, 1964, a son of the late Melvin Howell and Mildred Jones Campbell.

He enjoyed fishing, camping and any outdoor activities he could get into. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.

He has a surviving stepson Eric (Jenny) Echard and three grandsons, Austin, Colten and Eric.  Surviving are his Brothers Melvin Howell Jr and Jerry Michael (Emma) Howell and one sister Donna Capps and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed and loved by many.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Howell, and two sisters, Sandra Bunner and Jennifer Howell.

Private services will be held at a later date. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, is assisting the Howell family with final arrangements. 

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick
Suspect in Memorial Day Weekend murder indicted
Suspects sought in attempted catalytic converter theft.
Police looking for suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
Semi-truck and car collide along highway
Crash shuts down I-77 South
Joshua Eugene Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Joshua Eugene

Latest News

Tamara Sue Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Tamara Sue
James William (Bill) Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, James William (Bill)
Sherri Lynn (Barton) King Obit
Obituary: King, Sherri Lynn (Barton)
Kendall Dale Madison Obit
Obituary: Madison, Kendall Dale