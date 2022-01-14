Obituary: Howell, Mark

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mark Howell, 57, of Grantsville, WV died on December 24, 2021. He was born on July 29, 1964, a son of the late Melvin Howell and Mildred Jones Campbell.

He enjoyed fishing, camping and any outdoor activities he could get into. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.

He has a surviving stepson Eric (Jenny) Echard and three grandsons, Austin, Colten and Eric. Surviving are his Brothers Melvin Howell Jr and Jerry Michael (Emma) Howell and one sister Donna Capps and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed and loved by many.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Howell, and two sisters, Sandra Bunner and Jennifer Howell.

Private services will be held at a later date. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, is assisting the Howell family with final arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

