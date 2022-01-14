Advertisement

Obituary: King, Sherri Lynn (Barton)

Sherri Lynn (Barton) King
Sherri Lynn (Barton) King Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSEDALE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sherri Lynn (Barton) King, 60, of Rosedale, WV passed away November 21, 2021 at her home.

She  born May 30, 1961, a the daughter of late Russell B. Barton and Leota Maybelle (Newell) Barton. She was retired from the WV DOH.

She left behind two wonderful sons, Timothy E. King and Zachary A. (Elizabeth) King. She left behind four grandchildren Daniel King, Aubrey King, David King and Alexander King. She is also survived by three sisters Sheila (Dale) Norman, Pam Hinzman and Jody (David) McCloud, brother Russell (Butch) Barton and wife Sandy. She left behind several nieces and nephews, Andrea (James) Gain, Julie (Mike) Beckner, Bryon (Bridget) Norman, Terri (Matt) Thomas, Brandy Bunner, Phillip Crislip, Scheena Hinzman, Justin Greathouse, Rusty Conrad, Meghan Heiney, and Cassie Barton. She also leaves behind her four best friends, Lisa Tanner, Sandy Fowler, Faye Moore and Cheryl Wolfe.

In lieu of flowers Sherri asked that donations be made to one of her two favorite charities: Polycystic Kidney Foundation (PKD), PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187, https://pkdcure.org/give and/or American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) 14440 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa Florida, 33613, https://aakp.org/giveyourway

No public services will be held at this time. 

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, is assisting the King family with final arrangements. 

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

