Obituary: Wilson, Tamara Sue

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tamara Sue Wilson, 60, of Mineral Wells, W.Va. passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born July 8, 1961 in Parkersburg, W.Va., a daughter of Ira V. Kimes of Parkersburg and the late Nancy Grace Buchanan Kimes.

Tamara enjoyed reading romance novels, loved cats and dogs and had a great fondness for Koala bears. She especially loved her family and had attended the Camden Avenue and Mineral Wells Churches of Christ.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her children, Alicia S. Taylor of Seth, W.Va., Robert M. Taylor (Elissa) of Parkersburg, Brandon N. Taylor (Tia) of Parkersburg and Zachary S. Taylor of Zanesville, Ohio; her grandchildren, Renee Jones, Jace Taylor and Bentley and Brooklyn Taylor; her two sisters, Teresa Libert of Parkersburg and Rebecca Miller (Ted) of Belpre, Ohio; and her brother, J.R. Kimes (Vicki Akers) of Parkersburg.

In addition to her mother, Tamara was preceded in death by her husband, Darin Wilson; and a grandchild, Peanut.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 3 – 6 pm Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg.

Condolences may be shared online with the family at vaughankimes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.