Ohio Department of Transportation crews asking people to avoid driving Sunday night if possible due to snow

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Washington County Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Transportation Manager Scott Venham said crews filled trucks with salt and brine to prepare for Sunday night.

Seventeen trucks will be around Washington County making sure roads are clear and safe for any driver. However, Venham said people should stay home and avoid driving if possible.

“We got out shifts set up. Looks like we’re going to be around 17 on the first part of the shift which will begin when the snow starts and due to staffing we’ll have to scale down to 12 around the second shift,” Venham said.

“So, things are going to get a little greasy throughout the night for us so I would really hope people stay home. It will be a lot better for them come the next day when the snow stops.”

Venham said their department had no issues during last week’s snow event and that they are prepared for whatever this system brings.

“We did really good with our material usages. It was pretty consistent with a normal, routine event for us. We didn’t have any truck issues, trucks stayed up and running and that can be a hindrance to us at times. Overall it was a typical event for us and things went really well,” he said.

Venham said he asks people to be mindful of any plows they may see on the roads and give them plenty of space to do their job and remove snow from the roads.

“Our guys have got some pretty long routes so you aren’t going to see them every minute every day. A lot of our routes travel 50, 60 miles round trip and obviously we are driving at reduced speeds so we won’t be there from time to time but we are consistently making our rounds.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.