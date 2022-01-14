Advertisement

Ohio voting law overhaul won’t be ready for 2022

A significant rewrite of Ohio’s election laws that includes both new restrictions on voting and some added conveniences supported by voting rights advocates won’t be ready for 2022 elections.(Photo: FOX19)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A significant rewrite of Ohio’s election laws that includes both new restrictions on voting and some added conveniences supported by voting rights advocates won’t be ready for 2022 elections.

Sponsoring Republican state Rep. Bill Seitz says Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik raised concerns about the security of allowing absentee ballots to be requested online.

Paduchik was a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Seitz says Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose has attempted to address the chairman’s concerns.

But associated delays now mean the bill won’t be considered again until after the May primary.

