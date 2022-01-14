Oncology unit opens at Roane General Hospital in W. Va.

SPENCER, W. Va. (AP) - A West Virginia hospital has opened a new oncology and infusion center. The unit opened Thursday at Roane General Hospital in Spencer.

It’s in partnership with the West Virginia University Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg.

The unit at the recently renovated hospital has six private treatment rooms along with support space for patient care and is staffed by a full oncology team.

The hospital says patients no longer will need to drive long distances over rural roads to receive similar care.

Roane General can provide transportation with a van for patients who need it.

