Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by car in Marietta Thursday night

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A person is recovering in the hospital Friday after being hit by a car in Marietta Thursday night.

Marietta Police Captain Ryan Huffman confirmed Friday morning that a male pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 2nd and Putnam Streets around 6:05 p.m.

Huffman said police are still trying to determine what happened and are working with an area business to try to find surveillance video of the incident.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Huffman said no charges have been filed as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick
Suspect in Memorial Day Weekend murder indicted
Semi-truck and car collide along highway
Crash shuts down I-77 South
Suspects sought in attempted catalytic converter theft.
Police looking for suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
After testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, Governor, Jim Justice is starting to feel...
W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice health update

Latest News

I-77 Crash
Wake Up MOV, Crash shuts down I-77 South, 1/14/22
What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/14/22
The 4-3 decision Friday returns the process to the powerful Ohio Redistricting Commission,...
Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-drawn congressional map
With a potential snow storm heading to the MOV this weekend, meteorologist, Hannah Stutler,...
Weekend weather forecast
GOP members of the Ohio congressional delegation have asked House and Senate leaders to fully...
GOP Ohio congressional delegation wants chip law funded