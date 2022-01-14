Pedestrian hit by car in Marietta Thursday night

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A person is recovering in the hospital Friday after being hit by a car in Marietta Thursday night.

Marietta Police Captain Ryan Huffman confirmed Friday morning that a male pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 2nd and Putnam Streets around 6:05 p.m.

Huffman said police are still trying to determine what happened and are working with an area business to try to find surveillance video of the incident.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Huffman said no charges have been filed as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.