Advertisement

Tim Allen to star in ‘The Santa Clause’ limited series on Disney+

Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The...
Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."(AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tim Allen is set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in a new Disney+ original limited series with the working title “The Santa Clause.”

Disney announced Friday that production is set to begin in Los Angeles in March.

In the new series, Calvin is approaching his 65th birthday and realizes he can’t be Santa forever. He sets out to find a suitable replacement while preparing his family to move out of the North Pole.

Audiences were first introduced to Allen’s character in the 1994 film “The Santa Clause,” which became an instant holiday classic. Allen went on to play the role in two sequels, 2002′s “The Santa Clause 2″ and 2006′s “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.”

Disney did not give further details or disclose an estimated release date for the series.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick
Suspect in Memorial Day Weekend murder indicted
Semi-truck and car collide along highway
Crash shuts down I-77 South
Suspects sought in attempted catalytic converter theft.
Police looking for suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
After testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, Governor, Jim Justice is starting to feel...
W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice health update

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a test launch...
North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Marines OK first religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine
Scene from Jan. 6 snow
Wood County Emergency Services on snow preparedness
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Highmark will cover costs of over-the-counter COVID tests
Highmark will cover costs of over-the-counter COVID tests