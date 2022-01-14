Two indicted as accessories after the fact in Thompson murder case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg police have arrested two people as accessories after the fact to the Memorial Day Weekend murder of Darren Salaam.

Police said Vincent Cross, 30, and Rhonda Bay, 35, both of Parkersburg, were arrested on January 13th.

Both have since been indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury for accessory after the fact to murder.

The man accused of shooting Salaam and ultimately causing his death has been indicted on two counts of murder and one count of burglary.

