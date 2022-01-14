Two Williamstown High Schoolers chosen for All State Orchestra

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown Junior Payton Woodard and Senior Zoe Daugherty were among the players selected for the West Virginia All State Orchestra.

They told me the audition was on Saturday Jan. 8 in Bridgeport. They got the news of their acceptance just a few days later.

For Woodard, this will be her first time at All State.

She says she auditioned virtually last year, but there was no performance due to the pandemic.

Williamstown String Orchestra Director Ashley Clark says All State is a great opportunity for the best student-musicians from across the state to meet and play together.

For Woodard, she’s most excited about learning from “great people and great players.”

With Daugherty in her senior year, her return to All State Orchestra will be one of her final performances before graduation.

“I’m excited about college and what lies beyond, but I don’t want to leave my high school orchestra,” Daugherty says.

She says she’s looking forward to the professional environment and to performing in such a large venue.

She hopes this experience is just a preview of her future.

“In my wildest dreams, I would want to score a movie,” Daugherty says.

All State is the first weekend of March at the Civic Center in Charleston. They will take part in two days of rehearsal and a performance Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.