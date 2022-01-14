Advertisement

WATCH: Dog rescued from collapsed house 6 days after landslide

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A dog that was trapped inside a collapsed Seattle house for six days following a landslide has been rescued.

The Seattle Fire Department said Thursday that firefighters responded to reports of the black Labrador named Sammy possibly trapped inside the home’s wreckage.

Fire department video shows someone carrying the alert dog out of the home. KING-TV reports homeowner Didi Fritts confirmed it was Sammy and firefighters say the dog was in stable condition.

No one had been inside the home since Jan. 7, when the landslide caused the house to partially collapse. Fritts crawled out and her husband James was trapped and rescued. Their other dog died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick
Suspect in Memorial Day Weekend murder indicted
Semi-truck and car collide along highway
Crash shuts down I-77 South
Suspects sought in attempted catalytic converter theft.
Police looking for suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
Wood County Sheriff
Scammer poses as Wood County Sheriff’s Office, steals hundreds from victim
After testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, Governor, Jim Justice is starting to feel...
W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice health update

Latest News

I-77 Crash
Wake Up MOV, Crash shuts down I-77 South, 1/14/22
What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/14/22
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli arrives at federal court in New York.
Shkreli ordered to return $64.6M, is barred from drug industry
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court...
Federal COVID-19 testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home
Page 25 from 1984’s 'Secret Wars No. 8' tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black...
Single page from 1984 Spider-Man comic book sells for $3.36 million