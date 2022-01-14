Advertisement

Winter storm forecasted to bring accumulating snow to the Mid-Ohio Valley

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A winter storm is forecasted to bring accumulating snow, sleet, and freezing rain into the Mid-Ohio Valley Sunday into Monday.

The storm, which is currently over the Upper Midwest, is expected to move to the south, pick up some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and then move into our direction.

With accumulating snow likely across the area and the potential for sleet and freezing rain, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the viewing area.

Winter Storm Watch
Winter Storm Watch(WTAP)

The Watch is in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday for Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie, and Wirt counties in West Virginia and Washington, Meigs, Athens, and Morgan Counties in Ohio.

It is also in effect from 7 a.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday for Jackson County in West Virginia and 1 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Monday for Noble and Monroe Counties in Ohio.

As the storm approaches Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon, precipitation is forecasted to start as a wintry mix before quickly transitioning over to all snow. The snow will then continue to fall through Monday morning.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WTAP)

Now, how much snow are we expecting across the Mid-Ohio Valley? Snowfall totals will depend on how quickly the transition from a wintry mix to all snow will occur Sunday afternoon. The longer we see a wintry mix, the lower snowfall totals will be. Right now, it looks like most areas will pick up between 4-8 inches of snow.

Snowfall Totals
Snowfall Totals(WTAP)

Snowfall totals could potentially change, and we will keep you updated as we continue to track this winter storm.

