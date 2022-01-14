Wood County Emergency Services on snow preparedness

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week’s snow resulted in nearly fifty wrecks in Wood County in a short period of time. We spoke with Wood County Emergency Services about how you can prepare for this weekend’s storm.

With it being a holiday weekend, Sheriff Woodyard says you can expect to see more cars on the roads.

If you’re driving one of those cars, he says it’s important to remember a few things...

1. Drive slowly

2. Don’t accelerate or decelerate quickly

3. Don’t stop when driving up a hill as you could lose traction

4. Don’t apply too much pressure to your brakes

Ultimately, Woodyard says it’s important to know what you’re getting yourself into. He recommends you “arm yourself with knowledge about where the snow is hitting the hardest. The road conditions... is it icy? Is it not icy? Is it slushy? What kind of conditions you’re going to be driving in...”

Woodyard says “knowing what you’re getting yourself into” includes making sure your car is ready.

Even if you’re making a short trip, be prepared for the worst.

He recommends having a full tank of gas, warm clothes and blankets, food and water, and a fully charged cellphone.

If you are stuck and need to call for help, the Sheriff says to remain in your car as that is the safest place to be.

Woodyard says the Sheriff’s office will be fully staffed as well as the 911 center, with revisions for extra personnel if necessary.

