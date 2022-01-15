Habitat for Humanity builds first house in Marietta in over a decade

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley is finishing up a house in Marietta. It’s the first house they’ve built in Marietta in over 10 years.

Executive Director Alvin Phillips said it’s more difficult to lock down property in the city of Marietta and there’s also floodplain challenges to deal with, which is why building in Marietta has been on a later timeline than other areas.

The house is a unique project as it’s built with accommodations for two blind family members.

Phillips explained, “We are actually going to come back in the spring and put in a small play area in the backyard that will have a different texture so that the little boy will play there and know when he’s on the play area.”

Phillips added that Habitat for Humanity collaborated with multiple organizations in order to incorporate the accommodations.

