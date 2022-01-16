Habitat for Humanity lives up to their name

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trent, Alicia and Aiden Fogle had a dream come true Saturday.

The Habitat for Humanity helped a family out by giving them a home at a discounted price. When speaking to the family they say they couldn’t find one emotion to put into words.

“We’re experiencing all types of emotions I’ll tell you that. We’re very excited, we’re very thrilled that this has finally come. We’re just extremely excited. We’ve waited two years for this, well I guess you could say three years,” said Trent Fogle.

They say it took a lot of patience on their part just sitting around and waiting for land to eventually open up.

“We waited on land to come available because it was hard to get land in Marietta and two pieces of land came up,” said Fogle.

110 house dedications later for Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director Alvin Phillips still gives him the same joy it did the first time around.

“Every house dedication is special. It’s great to see Trent, Alicia and Aiden be ready for home ownership here,” said Phillips.

This is the first time since the two Habitat for Humanities merged in 2016 that they held a house dedication.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.