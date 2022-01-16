Advertisement

Hit and run ends in crash

Colby Ruddlesden has since been arrested.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Colby Ruddlesden of Parkersburg hit a trailer with his vehicle on Grand Central near Sam’s Club this afternoon. He then fled the scene, not too long after crashing into a pole at the Astorg parking lot. Officials suspect that he was under the influence and have since arrested him. His passenger was not arrested and there were no serious injuries. Parkersburg and Vienna police responded to the scene.

All information above is based on interviews with local law enforcement.

