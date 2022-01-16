Advertisement

Marietta College Wins Thriller against Heidelberg University

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The #8 OAC ranked Marietta College Pioneers men’s basketball team came away with a huge win over the 19th ranked Heidelberg University on Saturday.

The teams exchanged blows early and often, as the lead shifted multiple times in the first half. But, the Student Princes were able to go on a huge scoring run and go into halftime leading 42-30 over the Pioneers.

On the brink of an upset, the Pioneers showed no quit and came out of the locker room swinging.

Lukas Isaly was able to tie it at 65-65 for Marietta on a three-point-shot with 8:33 remaining in the game, and Jason Ellis hit a three-pointer on the following possession to take their first lead since halfway through the first.

Marietta would go on to drop 70 points in the second half and win the game 100-84, picking up their second ranked win of the week and moving to 12-2 on the season.

Isaly finished with 27 points in the win, and Jason Ellis came up with 19 for the Pioneers in a true thriller of a game.

