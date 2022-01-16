Advertisement

Obituary: Berg, Carl William

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHIPPLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Carl William Berg of Whipple passed away on his 87th birthday at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on January 16, 1935, to Reinhold and Laura Zimmer Berg. He attended Stanleyville School and Marietta High School, until the age of 16, at which time he quit school to help run the family farm when his father passed Throughout the years, Carl, not only farmed, he also worked in the oil fields, timbered, and ran equipment for Liberty Township.

On February 14, 1974, he married DeLoris M Haas Morgenstern, who preceded him in death on June 1, 2016, after 42 years of marriage.

Carl is a past member of Bethel Seniors at Marr, OH. He enjoyed tinkering outside, gardening, and attending auctions with his wife, occasionally bidding against her.

Carl is survived by stepchildren, whom he loved as his own Diane Morgenstern, Doris (Ron) Hudson all of Marietta, and Darlene (Jim) Davis of New Matamoras. Daughter-in-law, Shirley Morgenstern of Marietta. Grandchildren, David (Jamie) Cody, Jr, of Whipple, Bryan (Jennifer) Morgenstern of Cortland, and Tanya (Paul) Wilhelm of Atwater. Five great-grandchildren, who made him light up when they were around him, James, Gary, Owen, Allison, and Luke. Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, stepson Daniel Morgenstern, son-in-law, Thomas Hill, and grandson, Bobby Hill. Sisters, Almeda (Guy) Oliver, Dorothy (John) Henthorn, and half-sisters, Helen Stark, and Katherine (Bernard) Gerken, niece Linda Henthorn, and nephew Keith Oliver.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Nursing and Hospice for all their great care provided to us.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Jan. 20) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Dept. will be appreciated.

