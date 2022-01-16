Obituary: Hendrickson, Carolyn May

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carolyn May Hendrickson, 73, of Williamstown went to her heavenly home on January 14 at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born November 9, 1948, a daughter of the late Eugene “Stewart” Lane, Sr. and Lilly “Peryl” Carpenter Lane.

A 1966 graduate of Williamstown High School, Carol later earned an associate degree in business and worked in banking for most of her life. Many would recognize her as the longtime manager of Citifinancial, a career in which she excelled and earned numerous national awards and recognitions.

Carol loved being around people, and never knew a stranger. Everyone was drawn to her pleasant demeanor and positive outlook on life. She enjoyed crocheting and bowling, and in retirement, she enjoyed reading, working jigsaw puzzles, attending family reunions and picnics, lunches with classmates, and playing cards with friends. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Mike Hendrickson, her sister Helen “Diane” Lane Clatterbuck, an infant brother Jimmy Lane, and a niece Jocelyn Clatterbuck Pierce.

Surviving are her three sons, Blake (Kelly) Hendrickson, Gene (Kristi) Hendrickson and Jay (Pam) Hendrickson : 3 brothers, Eugene (Sandy) Lane, Jr. , Frank Lane, Rodney (Jeannie) Lane: 5 grandchildren, Matt (Emily), Sarah, Michael, Dalton, Wyatt Hendrickson; 2 great-granddaughters Jocelyn and Lexi Hendrickson, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Jan. 19) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Riverview Cemetery.

Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 until 8:00 pm. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.