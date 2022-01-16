Obituary: Kupfner, Charles A.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles A. Kupfner, Sr. 78, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on August 26, 1943 in Parkersburg, WV the son of the late A. Paul and Susan J. Townsend Kupfner.

Charlie graduated from Parkersburg High School, WV Institute of Technology and received his Masters Degree from Salem College. His degrees in Industrial Arts, Health and Physical Education. He had taught and coached in Wood and Wirt Counties. Charlie enjoyed the outdoors, deer hunting, trout fishing and wood working. He was gifted and could build anything.

Charlie is survived by his wife Patricia Ann Johnson Kupfner, son Charles “CB” Kupfner, Jr. (Stacie), daughters Shelly Haynes, Stephanie Satterfield, grandchildren Danielle Haynes, Jonathan, Carl, Isaac, Justin Haynes, Andrew Satterfield, Haley Satterfield, brothers Gregory Kupfner, Edward Kupfner, sisters Janie Ingram, Laura Kupfner, Robin Kupfner and multiple nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother William Kupfner, in-laws James and Laura Belle and son in law Roger Haynes.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Rev. Kurt Busiek officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

