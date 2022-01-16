Advertisement

Obituary: Kupfner, Charles A.

Charles A. Kupfner Obit
Charles A. Kupfner Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles A. Kupfner, Sr. 78, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on August 26, 1943 in Parkersburg, WV the son of the late A. Paul and Susan J. Townsend Kupfner.

Charlie graduated from Parkersburg High School, WV Institute of Technology and received his Masters Degree from Salem College. His degrees in Industrial Arts, Health and Physical Education. He had taught and coached in Wood and Wirt Counties. Charlie enjoyed the outdoors, deer hunting, trout fishing and wood working.  He was gifted and could build anything.

Charlie is survived by his wife Patricia Ann Johnson Kupfner, son Charles “CB” Kupfner, Jr. (Stacie), daughters Shelly Haynes, Stephanie Satterfield, grandchildren Danielle Haynes, Jonathan, Carl, Isaac, Justin Haynes, Andrew Satterfield, Haley Satterfield, brothers Gregory Kupfner, Edward Kupfner, sisters Janie Ingram, Laura Kupfner, Robin Kupfner and multiple nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother William Kupfner, in-laws James and Laura Belle and son in law Roger Haynes.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Rev. Kurt Busiek officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Ruddlesden has since been arrested.
Hit and run ends in crash
A warrant is out for the arrest of Taylor Michael Dye.
Warrant out for the arrest of domestic violence offender
Winter Storm Watch
Winter storm forecasted to bring accumulating snow to the Mid-Ohio Valley
Pedestrian hit by car in Marietta Thursday night
Tamara Sue Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Tamara Sue

Latest News

Jean Ballance Szczesny Wigal Obit
Obituary: Wigal, Jean Ballance Szczesny
Mary Frances (Miller) Newlon Obit
Obituary: Newlon, Mary Frances (Miller)
Carolyn May Hendrickson Obit
Obituary: Hendrickson, Carolyn May
Myra R. Wright Obit
Obituary: Wright, Myra R.