Obituary: Miller, Alice May

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alice May Miller, 82, of Parkersburg, W.Va. joined the heavenly choir on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born August 7, 1939, in Lino Lakes, MN, the daughter of the late Wilbur G. and Jessie L. Armstrong Alcock.

Alice was a US Army veteran and a homemaker. She had worked in retail sales at various stores. Alice was a talented crafter and enjoyed sewing and making outfits for dolls and decorative geese statues.

She is survived by a son, Duane B. Miller (Tina) of Vienna; a sister, Margaret Wagner (Joe) of White Bear Lake, MN; a brother, Charles Alcock (Judy) of Mora, MN; a granddaughter, Ashley Page (Patrick); a brother-in-law, Bob Miller of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard E. Miller; three daughters, Mamie, Barbara, and Linda Miller; two sons, Timothy and David Miller; four sisters, Faye Glaraton, Leola Alcock, Judy Brisson, and Sandy Weseman; three brothers, Jerry, Ricky and Max Alcock; and in-laws, Sis and Mike Soma, Bud and Chick Miller and Jean Miller.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg. Pastor John Strimer will officiate and burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion, Parkersburg Post 15.

Visitation will be from 4 – 8 pm Monday, January 17, 2022, at the funeral home.

