Obituary: Newlon, Mary Frances (Miller)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Frances (Miller) Newlon, 85, of Parkersburg passed away January 14, 2022.

She was born in Brown, WV July 15, 1936, a daughter of the late Creed Miller and Zella (Watkins) Miller.

Mary was a member of the Lynn St. Church of Christ and managed Pettreys Shoe Store for several years.

She loved cooking, working in her flower garden, and spending time with family. Mary also enjoyed traveling and was in all the states except Alaska and Hawaii.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years Larry Newlon of Parkersburg, WV, three children, Danny McCullough (Cathy) of Wilmington, NC, Pam Joy (Jeff) of Vienna, WV, and Debbie Beall (Carl) of Parkersburg, two grandchildren, Megan Longfellow (Corey) and Tyler Hines, one step-granddaughter, Christine Wilson, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Service will be Wednesday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Ron Laughery officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be Tuesday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences maybe sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

