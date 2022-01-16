Obituary: Ware, Clifford Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Clifford Lee Ware of Parkersburg, West Virginia passed away early Thursday morning after an extended illness. He was 77.

Mr. Ware was born in Eureka, Kansas to Clyde and Ida Ware. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served honorably aboard the USS Sperry, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Belgium, and in Washington D.C. from 1964 to 1974. After serving 10 years in the U.S. Navy, Mr. Ware began a career with the Bureau of the Public Debt in Washington D.C. and later Parkersburg, W.V. from which he retired as a division director. He was active in different veterans’ organizations in the Parkersburg area and was a past master of the masonic lodge in Vienna, W.V. In his free time he enjoyed league bowling, carpentry, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Loretta, his brother Richard(Jean), his 4 sons, Robert(Dana), Allen, Brian(Joel), and Daniel, and his 3 grandsons Logan, Connor, and Miles.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to a veterans’ organization or Alzheimer’s/dementia research organization of your choice.

