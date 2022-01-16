Obituary: Wigal, Jean Ballance Szczesny

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jean Ballance Szczesny Wigal, age 81, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at home in Mineral Wells, West Virginia, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born on March 24, 1940, in Norfolk, Virginia, the daughter of Ted T. Ballance and Jane Turner Ballance.

After high school, Jean joined the Air Force and served between 1958-1960. After leaving the service, she became a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was gifted in art and was devoted to her “fur babies.”

Jean is survived by six siblings, Mickey “Mick” Ballance (Joy) of Davenport, Florida, Joan Moessner (Richard) of Palm Coast, Florida, Bobby Ballance (Yolanda) of Roanoke, Virginia, Judy Rappley (Charles) of Midlothian, Virginia, June Hecker (Mark) of Chesapeake, Virginia and Jerry “J. Tyler” Ballance of Las Vegas, Nevada; her best friend and former husband, Robert “Bob” Wigal; seven children Rosalind “Roz” Bertone (John) of Huntersville, North Carolina, Cynthia “Cindy” Szczesny of Parkersburg, Sharon “Sharyn” Tallman (Darren) of Parkersburg, Eric Szczesny (Jackie) of Mineral Wells, Judith “Judie” George (Larry) of Memphis, Amy Frame (Ron) of Little Hocking, Ohio and Tracy Harvey of Parkersburg; she was the grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to well over two dozen children.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Jim Lowry; and her first husband, Alexander Lawrence “Alex” Szczesny.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 pm, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Pleasant Home Cemetery, Belleville, WV.

In her honor, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2333 Pike St., South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Wigal family.

