Obituary: Wright, Myra R.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Myra R. Wright Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Myra R. Wright, 67, of Marietta passed away at 8:07 pm, Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born November 6, 1954, in Marietta to Myron and Hazel Tyrell McGrew.

Myra is survived by her son Michael (Melinda Hinzman) Wright of Marietta, grandson Jacob Wright; sisters, Nancy (Paul) Dionne and Kathy (Dan) Roser both of Marietta. She was preceded in death by her husband James Deane Wright and brothers, Dale and Mike McGrew.

At her request, she will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. 

McClure Schafer Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

