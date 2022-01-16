Warrant out for the arrest of domestic violence offender

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Taylor Michael Dye has violated home confinement and is now wanted for arrest. He was on home confinement for Bond Supervision due to violating a restraining order for domestic violence.

If you have any information, please call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 304-424-1834 or contact the 911 Communication Center.

