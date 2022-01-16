Advertisement

Warren Lady Warriors storm past the Tornadoes

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Warren High School girls basketball team defeated the Dover Lady Tornadoes this past Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Warriors were able to jump out to a ten to nothing lead early on and never looked back, winning the game 56-31.

Alex Frazee picked up a double double in the win finishing with 14 points and 10 assists, while Abbie Smith finished with 21 points.

