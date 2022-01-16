Advertisement

We Lov Pets Marietta Ice Festival draws in large crowd

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many showed up in Marietta to marvel at the ice sculptures that were placed around town.\

Local sculptor Tyson Whistler demonstrated a live ice carving that ended in a seascape for all to see.

When asked what so many people coming out to see his art meant to him he said, “Every year the feedback increases and it keeps me going.”

The event brought together many people from Marietta and other surrounding counties said the manager of We Lov Pets Marietta, Adam Johnson, and he was just happy to see an event his company sponsored come to life.

“I was able to walk and see a lot of the sculptures after I was working at our table here and to just hear the kids laughter and the adults and everyone just enjoying the day. It’s just a very positive event,” said Johnson.

The sculptures will be left in Marietta as long as the weather allows them to stay upright.

