American Heart Association gives suggestions on how to shovel safely

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People often ignore the signs of heart health when shoveling snow.

According to Harvard Health Association, about 100 people die each year due to over exertion while shoveling snow.

Kevin Pauley, communications director of the American Heart Association, gave suggestions and things to look out for when shoveling snow.

“I think the big thing we always want to tell people is to give yourself a break when doing it. Rome wasn’t built in a day, your driveway doesn’t have to be cleared in five minutes. If you have a smaller shovel actually that’s a really good thing to keep with you as well because you can’t put as much heaping pounds of snow on that shovel,” said Pauley.

Pauley also suggests staying hydrated while shoveling and to call 911 in the case of an emergency.

