Advertisement

Car plunges off California elevated highway, 3 people killed

California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle plunged off an elevated section of Interstate 210 landing below on Michillinda Ave., just south of Foothill Blvd., in Pasadena, Calif., late Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.(AP Photo/James Carbone)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Three people died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210 happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Ruddlesden has since been arrested.
Hit and run ends in crash
A warrant is out for the arrest of Taylor Michael Dye.
Warrant out for the arrest of domestic violence offender
Kheron Alston goes live in the snow to report on slick road conditions and how to maneuver safely
Road conditions become slick and dangerous
Habitat for Humanity supports family with new home
Habitat for Humanity lives up to their name
Charles A. Kupfner Obit
Obituary: Kupfner, Charles A.

Latest News

House to home provides hot stew for those in need
House to home brings warmth to homeless for snowstorm
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
Baby Shark
What's Trending, 1/17/22