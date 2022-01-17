Advertisement

House to home brings warmth to homeless for snowstorm

House to home provides hot stew for those in need
House to home provides hot stew for those in need(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The House to Home shelter is bringing warmth and food to the Parkersburg homeless.

They offer blankets, beef stew, a warming center and fresh clothes to those in need for the winter storm we experienced.

Director Assistant of House to Home, Natalia Marshall, struggled to get into work today but she says it was important to her to be able to help those in need because she was once in that position.

“It means a lot to me considering I too was once homeless about two years ago in the winter in Charleston. So it means absolutely everything to me to be here because i personally know what it’s like deep in my heart to be out there in the cold and have nowhere to go,” said Marshall.

House to Home is open and willing to serve those in need Monday - Friday, 8 A.M. - 2 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Ruddlesden has since been arrested.
Hit and run ends in crash
A warrant is out for the arrest of Taylor Michael Dye.
Warrant out for the arrest of domestic violence offender
Kheron Alston goes live in the snow to report on slick road conditions and how to maneuver safely
Road conditions become slick and dangerous
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Habitat for Humanity supports family with new home
Habitat for Humanity lives up to their name

Latest News

Baby Shark
What's Trending, 1/17/22
Zach Miles and Hannah Stutler
Let it Snow! 1/17/22
West Virginia Gov. Justice has resumed his weekly briefings on the coronavirus, six days after...
WVa governor resumes briefings, says COVID is ‘tough stuff’
WTAP News @ Noon -ODOT reports plow truck wreck overnight
WTAP News @ Noon -ODOT reports plow truck wreck overnight