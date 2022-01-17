House to home brings warmth to homeless for snowstorm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The House to Home shelter is bringing warmth and food to the Parkersburg homeless.

They offer blankets, beef stew, a warming center and fresh clothes to those in need for the winter storm we experienced.

Director Assistant of House to Home, Natalia Marshall, struggled to get into work today but she says it was important to her to be able to help those in need because she was once in that position.

“It means a lot to me considering I too was once homeless about two years ago in the winter in Charleston. So it means absolutely everything to me to be here because i personally know what it’s like deep in my heart to be out there in the cold and have nowhere to go,” said Marshall.

House to Home is open and willing to serve those in need Monday - Friday, 8 A.M. - 2 P.M.

