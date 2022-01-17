Advertisement

Humane Societies see massive generosity on Betty White’s birthday

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With today being what would be Betty White’s one hundredth birthday, people are giving back in her honor for something the late TV star was passionate about.

People are giving back to the humane societies in the Mid-Ohio Valley area in Betty White’s honor.

Officials say that they have already seen thousands donated to their facilities in the region.

Officials of animal foundations say that it is an appropriate way to remember her given her advocacy and love for animals.

“As far as ‘Betty White Challenge,’ she has been an advocate for years for animals. So, it’s a natural fit that we try to utilize this to honor her,” says Parkersburg Humane Society executive director, Gary McIntyre.

The organizations say that they are thankful for all of the donations that are continuing to come in.

Officials say that these funds will be used for vet and medical purposes for the animals as well as for supplies.

Because of the weather, officials expect more people to bring in supplies later in the week.

