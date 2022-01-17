Advertisement

Loan repayment for WV mental health professionals

The program “provides loan repayment for licensed mental health professionals practicing in underserved communities in West Virginia”
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Student loan repayment is back in the national conversation and one organization is planning to offer just that to West Virginia Mental Health professionals.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission recently announced the Mental Health Loan Repayment Program.

They say the program “provides loan repayment for licensed mental health professionals practicing in underserved communities in West Virginia.”

We talked with the Director of Behavioral Health Programs, Carolyn Canini.

She says this program is an incentive “to help keep them in the profession/keep them in those underserved communities that may not pay as much as maybe some other areas.”

According to Canini, there’s been an increase the need for mental health services during the pandemic.

She says mental health professionals are helping more during this time while also feeling the burden of the pandemic themselves and often, the burden of student loans.

She hopes this loan repayment program will alleviate some of the burden.

Awards are made by the Commission’s Division of Health Sciences, “based on a competitive review process and recommendations of an advisory panel.”

Application materials are due March 15.

More information can be found at https://www.collegeforwv.com/programs/mental-health-loan-repayment-program/.

