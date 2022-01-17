Marietta College holds annual MLK Day of Service

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College held its annual Day of Service in Dr. Martin Luther King’s honor.

The college held their Day of Service on campus because of the weather.

And because of this, over three hundred participants—many of them students—came together for many charitable and helpful ways of giving back.

Some of these include packing dental kits and meals as a part of “go packs,” providing clothes for those in need, and giving help to non-profits in Marietta.

Officials a part of the Day of Service project say that they are glad to see this level of community from the students.

“They’re always aware of the community around them. But sometimes, as a student, you’re so busy you don’t actually leave for days at a time. So I think this was an opportunity for students to remember that there are kids in the area that don’t have enough to eat. That while they’re in a building of four hundred people on a snow day, there are people who are completely isolated and may not see anybody for a week because of this snowstorm,” says Day of Service chairperson, Christy Burke.

Officials had a special ceremony before where there were eight speakers talking about the importance of Martin Luther King Day.

Marietta College say that off campus activities for today will be done on a separate date when conditions become better.

