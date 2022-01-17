Advertisement

Marietta College holds annual MLK Day of Service

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College held its annual Day of Service in Dr. Martin Luther King’s honor.

The college held their Day of Service on campus because of the weather.

And because of this, over three hundred participants—many of them students—came together for many charitable and helpful ways of giving back.

Some of these include packing dental kits and meals as a part of “go packs,” providing clothes for those in need, and giving help to non-profits in Marietta.

Officials a part of the Day of Service project say that they are glad to see this level of community from the students.

“They’re always aware of the community around them. But sometimes, as a student, you’re so busy you don’t actually leave for days at a time. So I think this was an opportunity for students to remember that there are kids in the area that don’t have enough to eat. That while they’re in a building of four hundred people on a snow day, there are people who are completely isolated and may not see anybody for a week because of this snowstorm,” says Day of Service chairperson, Christy Burke.

Officials had a special ceremony before where there were eight speakers talking about the importance of Martin Luther King Day.

Marietta College say that off campus activities for today will be done on a separate date when conditions become better.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Ruddlesden has since been arrested.
Hit and run ends in crash
A warrant is out for the arrest of Taylor Michael Dye.
Warrant out for the arrest of domestic violence offender
Kheron Alston goes live in the snow to report on slick road conditions and how to maneuver safely
Road conditions become slick and dangerous
Snow in downtown Parkersburg taken around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.
Ohio counties snow emergency levels
Habitat for Humanity supports family with new home
Habitat for Humanity lives up to their name

Latest News

WVHEPC Mental Health Loan Repayment Program logo
Loan repayment for WV mental health professionals
Humane Societies see massive generosity on Betty White’s birthday
Humane Societies see massive generosity on Betty White’s birthday
The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley capital campaign advertisement, reads: "Our parking lot’s a...
Wood County Commission contributes to The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley capital campaign
House to home provides hot stew for those in need
House to home brings warmth to homeless for snowstorm