Obituary: Givens, Jo Ann

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jo Ann Givens, 91, of Vienna, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on January 10, 2022.

She was born October 13, 1930, the daughter of the late Howard and Isabelle Eshelman. She along with her husband, Jerry were involved in several businesses in Vienna, including Dairy Queen, Quality Burger, Quality Pizza, Quality Builders and Quality Property Rentals. She was a 60 plus year member of the Wayside United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, Class of 1948.

She is survived by her son, Randy, of Vienna and a loving extended family and many wonderful friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Vienna, Friday, January 21, 2022, with Rev. David Easter officiating. Family and friends may gather from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.

In her honor, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lamberttatman.com

