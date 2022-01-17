Advertisement

Obituary: Givens, Jo Ann

Jo Ann Givens Obit
Jo Ann Givens Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jo Ann Givens, 91, of Vienna, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on January 10, 2022.

She was born October 13, 1930, the daughter of the late Howard and Isabelle Eshelman. She along with her husband, Jerry were involved in several businesses in Vienna, including Dairy Queen, Quality Burger, Quality Pizza, Quality Builders and Quality Property Rentals. She was a 60 plus year member of the Wayside United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, Class of 1948.

She is survived by her son, Randy, of Vienna and a loving extended family and many wonderful friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Vienna, Friday, January 21, 2022, with Rev. David Easter officiating. Family and friends may gather from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.

In her honor, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lamberttatman.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Ruddlesden has since been arrested.
Hit and run ends in crash
A warrant is out for the arrest of Taylor Michael Dye.
Warrant out for the arrest of domestic violence offender
Kheron Alston goes live in the snow to report on slick road conditions and how to maneuver safely
Road conditions become slick and dangerous
Habitat for Humanity supports family with new home
Habitat for Humanity lives up to their name
Carolyn May Hendrickson Obit
Obituary: Hendrickson, Carolyn May

Latest News

Betty June Lantz Obit
Obituary: Lantz, Betty June
James “Jim” Robert Kelley, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Kelly Sr., James “Jim” Robert
Carolyn Maxine (Lewis) Heiney Obit
Obituary: Heiney, Carolyn Maxine (Lewis)
Jean Ballance Szczesny Wigal Obit
Obituary: Wigal, Jean Ballance Szczesny