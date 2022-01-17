Obituary: Heiney, Carolyn Maxine (Lewis)

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carolyn Maxine (Lewis) Heiney, 76, of Grantsville, died at 8:15 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at home after a short battle with lung cancer exacerbated by a fall that broke her hip on Monday.

She was born in Charleston, WV, on June 25, 1945, to the late Marvan and Mildred (Britton) Lewis.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel G. Heiney of 57 years, brother, Tom Lewis of Loris, SC, daughter, Debra (Heiney) & Jeremy Rasnick of Middletown RI; son, Daniel W. Heiney of Grantsville along with several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Bob Lewis.

Carolyn was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. When she was first married, she and Dan moved to Ohio for work where she met her very best friend, Lois (& Lee) Hardy of Clinton, OH. Some of her favorite memories were playing scrabble for hours before the kids came home from school or trying to win playing “pounce”. They would also pack up for 2 weeks every summer along with another family vacationing in various places that created some of her fondest, early memories.

She moved back to the farm in 1976 where she enjoyed horseback riding, camping, and raising her children. She worked several years for Fred Barnes at State Farm Insurance and the County Clerk’s Office, both in Grantsville. She was also known for her funny facial expressions along with her cute laugh.

2011 started her long, declining battle with her health having a heart attack in 2011, Cirrhosis of the Liver (NASH) in 2012, liver transplant in 2014, dialysis in 2014 until a kidney transplant in 2017, COPD in 2017, adding daily oxygen in 2018, lung cancer in 2021 and then a broken hip/joint just a few days ago. Through all of this she remained every nurse’s perfect patient, never bothering the nurses until they came into her room. All of the nurses would dote on her. As in her everyday life, she never wanted to put anyone out.

During her last 10 years, she still enjoyed traveling, often talking about one of her favorite trips to San Diego, California. But most of all, she loved her grandchildren, and spending time with them made her the happiest. Carolyn most recently enjoyed the holidays and was able to spend time with her 2 new great-grandchildren. Her family was everything to her and she will be deeply missed by her family.

Visiting hours will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., at 107 Market St., Grantsville on Saturday, January 22, 2022. The funeral service begins at 1:00 pm with the graveside service immediately following.

Carolyn requested that in lieu of flowers a donation could be made to St. Jude Hospital. You can donate online at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

