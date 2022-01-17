Obituary: Kelly Sr., James “Jim” Robert

BROHARD, W.Va. (WTAP) - James “Jim” Robert Kelley, Sr., 88, of Brohard, WV, passed away January 13, 2022, at home after a brief illness.

Jim was born on April 22, 1933, at home. The son of the late Jesse Ray “Boone” and Thelma Pepper Kelley.

He served in the United States Marines Corps for two years. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 43 years of service.

Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Sue Snider Kelleyne; one son, James (Crystal) Toney Kelley, two daughters, Shelia (Bill) Hibbs, and Leslie (Mike) Bennett; seven grandchildren, Mackenzi Kelley, Laina Kelley, Eric (Melanie) McClelland, Emily (Michael) Jarden, Keith (Lynn)Schumacher, Jessica (Geoff) Nesbitt, and Jennifer (Aaron) Flocker; nine great-grandchildren, Tyler McClelland, Makayla and Michael Jarden, Garrett, Tessa, and Michael Schumacher, Owen and Quinn Nesbitt, Michael Flocker, sister-in-law, Karen Boles, brother-in-law, Joe (Judy) Snider, special nephew Joe Scarcella, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Kelley Scarcella, brother-in-law, Henry Scarcella, brother-in-law Sonny Boles, and brother, Arlie Paul “Skip” Kelley.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Tammy and Linny from Camden Clark Infusion Center and Tracy Snodgrass and the staff at Minnie Hamilton for the wonderful care and support they had given him.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, will conduct a private family service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

