Obituary: Lantz, Betty June

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty June Lantz, 91, of Parkersburg passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Worthington Healthcare Center. Our dear mom journeyed to join our dad in Heaven after a several months long illness.

She was born February 2, 1930 in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Inez A. Malone Ohl. Betty was just a few weeks short of her 92nd birthday. Betty was a devoted wife and a loving, kind mother to Pamela Lantz, Teresa Lantz, and Jacquelyn Lantz Thomas, all of Parkersburg. A grandmother to Amber Thomas Worley (Nick) of Colorado Springs, CO. In addition, a sister, Lois “Jeanie” Patton of Vienna. Sister in law, Lindel Lantz and several nieces and nephews. Last but certainly not least, her faithful cat, Holly.

Betty was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church and attended Seventh Street United Methodist Church. She graduated from PHS in 1948. She worked for the city of Parkersburg and Sears during her early years. She was a crisis volunteer and also devoted her time to Camden Clark in her later years. She was her family’s rock and foundation, and will be missed dearly by them. Her love and kindness will be with them forever.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Lantz.

In lieu of flowers if desired, please donate to the Humane Society of Parkersburg in Betty’s memory. https://www.hsop.org/donate-now-3-ways It was her request to be cremated.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg with Reverend Denise Humphries officiating. Visitation will be at 1:30 PM Wednesday, February 2, until time of services at the funeral home

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.