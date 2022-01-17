Advertisement

Obituary: Stanley, Vernon Lloyd

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vernon Lloyd Stanley, 85, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening January 16th after a short illness. He was born April 19, 1936, a son of late John Leonard and Ada Porter Stanley.

Vernon is survived by his wife of 64 years Shirley Mae (Williams) Stanley and three children Charlotte Anne (Stanley) and Jodie Staats of Sandyville, Cheryl Lynn (Stanley) Hagerman of Parkersburg, Gregory Mark Stanley & Christina of Mineral Wells. And several grandchildren, step grandchildren and great & great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Otis and Donald Stanley.

Vernon retired from the O Ames Company in Parkersburg after 45-years of service, served in the U.S. Army Reserve, loved Greyhound Racing, cars & trucks of all kinds, NASCAR & family gatherings.

Vernon will be laid to rest at the Independence Cemetery in Sandyville, WV. A grave side memorial service will be held in April.

