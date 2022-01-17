Advertisement

Obituary: Yocum, William E.

William E. Yocum Obit
William E. Yocum Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - William E. Yocum, 85, of Parkersburg, WV died Friday January 14, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus.  He was born in Vincent, OH the first son, and third child of William “Pappy” and Opal (Roberts) Yocum. 

He attended Parkersburg High School before enlisting in the United States Navy, where he served aboard various ships as a machinist advancing to the rank of MMCM when he retired from active duty in 1978.  On land, he served at Guantanamo Bay as a PO and as a recruiter in Butler, PA.  He and his family returned to Parkersburg, where he was employed by Shell Chemical until retiring in 1996.  He spent a lot of time at the local dirt track races, and enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, woodworking, attending ship reunions, and bus trips around the East Coast. 

He is survived by his wife of sixty years Joyce A. (Young) Yocum; children William R. Yocum, Jill L. Hupp (Bill), and Allen N. Yocum (Michelle) all of Washington, WV; grandchildren Travis Hupp (Christina), Nathan Hupp, Mason Hupp, Jakob Hupp, and Kendra Yocum; two sisters Edith Gibbs and Rosie Starling; brother Donald (Irma) Yocum and several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Joanne McDowell and Emma Vincent; a brother Ron Yocum; and an infant sister Carol Ann Yocum. 

Services will be Friday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Lloyd Keith officiating. 

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens with military honors by American Legion Post 15. 

Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

