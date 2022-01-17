Advertisement

ODOT reports plow wreck overnight, District 10 crews continue work on roadways

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - An Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson says a snow plow rolled over in Athens County overnight Sunday into Monday.

Details are sparse, but the driver is said to be uninjured.

The wreck was described as a single-vehicle rollover with no other cars involved.

ODOT reported 46 plow-trucks hit statewide in 2021, and officials say many of those were avoidable.

“Don’t crowd the plow,” ODOT District 10 spokeswoman Ashley Rittenhouse said. “That’s the best way you can keep yourself and keep our drivers safe. Just give them the room to do what they need to do.”

Rittenhouse says District 10 will have about 100 trucks working in it’s nine-county region at any given time during a weather event like the one the Mid-Ohio Valley saw Sunday night.

She says Washington County usually has about 15 moving through it as during snow storms. She says drivers will stay out as long as needed.

District 10 covers Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Vinton and Washington counties.

